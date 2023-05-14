Video
Empowering Bangladesh: How PayPal revolutionizes financial inclusion

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Bishal Basu

International payment gateway PayPal will be introduced in Bangladesh very soon, according to State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday. The state minister said at a Smart Employment Fair on Friday (12 May) in Bagerhat that "the prime minister has taken the initiative to launch it as it is a core demand of freelancers."

In an increasingly interconnected world, financial services play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and empowering individuals and businesses. In recent years, PayPal has emerged as a transformative force, offering secure, convenient, and inclusive digital payment solutions. In this article, I will try to explain how PayPal will help Bangladesh harness the power of technology to advance financial inclusion and drive economic progress.

As e-commerce has grown to be a booming industry, it has given companies the chance to reach customers globally. PayPal encourages small businesses and entrepreneurs in Bangladesh to engage in international trade. Merchants may connect with millions of potential customers globally by incorporating PayPal into their online platforms, bridging the gap between regional producers and global consumers. This gives Bangladesh's artists, craftspeople, and micro businesses the ability to market their goods internationally, generating revenue and opening up job prospects.

PayPal's strong security procedures assure safe and dependable transactions, all while minimizing concerns about fraud and financial threats. Secure and Convenient Transactions. Both buyers and sellers may transact with PayPal with confidence knowing that their financial information is secure. For people and businesses in Bangladesh, this degree of confidence is critical, especially when it comes to cross-border trade, where setting up safe payment channels is crucial.

There are many freelancers and outsourcing experts in Bangladesh who provide their services to clients all over the world. For freelancers, PayPal streamlines the payment process so they may get paid easily and securely. As a result, there is no longer a need for intricate and time-consuming bank transfers or reliance on shaky payment channels. Freelancers can concentrate on their job because they can use PayPal's vast global clientele and immediately retrieve their revenue.

Due to the fact that millions of Bangladeshis work abroad and send money home to support their family, remittances are an essential source of income for many households in Bangladesh. PayPal makes it simple and affordable for people to send money to Bangladesh by facilitating cross-border payments. Families in Bangladesh can send money swiftly and securely using PayPal's platform while avoiding the difficulties involved with conventional remittance options.

Bangladesh is experiencing a rise in new businesses and entrepreneurial activity. These innovators are propelled by PayPal's services, which enable them to take payments without difficulty from any location. As a result, entrepreneurs are given more room to expand and scale their operations because they are no longer constrained by payment infrastructure. Additionally, entrepreneurs have access to helpful tools and support through PayPal's enormous resources, including its Partner Program and Developer API.

Many people in Bangladesh still struggle to get access to traditional banking services, especially those who live in rural areas. An alternate approach is PayPal, which enables those without bank accounts to engage in the digital economy. Unbanked people can open PayPal accounts, accept payments, and make transactions online. This inclusion has a significant impact on socio economic growth since it gives marginalized groups access to opportunities and helps them achieve financial security.

PayPal's adoption enables people to acquire digital literacy as it becomes more common in Bangladesh. People must acquire fundamental digital skills and promote a culture of technology competence in order to use PayPal efficiently. With better access to information, financial services, and educational resources as a result of greater digital literacy, Bangladeshi residents are now more empowered in all facets of their lives.

In Conclusion PayPal's presence in Bangladesh has brought about a transformative shift in the country's financial landscape. Through its comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions, PayPal has empowered.

The writer is a Finance Graduate from North South University



