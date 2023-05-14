Video
Home Countryside

Six minors drown in Pabna, Barishal, Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Barishal and Pirojpur, in four days.

PABNA: Three minor children drowned in a pond in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Zahid Mandal, 10, son of Bachchu Mandal of Sara Gopalpur Village, Hriday, 10, son of Panju of the same village; and Anika, 12, daughter of Akijal of Mazdia Village under the upazila.

According to local sources, the trio drowned in a pond in Gopalpur area under Ishwardi Municipality while they were taking bath in it at around 2 pm.

Locals rescued them and took to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Arbinda Sarkar confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Wazirpur and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.
A minor boy drowned in a canal in Wazirpur Upazila on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Obaidul, 2, son of Md Gias Uddin, a resident of Moshang Village under Otara Union in the upazila.

It was known that Obaidul fell down in a canal next to his house at around 5 pm while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Sub-Inspector of Wazirpur Model PS Sajib confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, another minor boy drowned in the Kirtankhola River in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Karim Sarder, 4, son of Ilias Sarder of Ward No. 7 under Charbaria Union of the upazila.
 
Local sources said Karim fell in the river from his father's fishing boat on Monday, and had been missing since then.
Later on, his body was found at around 9 am on Wednesday and recovered it from the river.

Barishal Naval Police SI Md Rubel confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members with an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A minor girl drowned in a canal in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abida, 3, daughter of Razib Hawlader of Seutibaria Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Abida came to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Dakshin Indurkani Village on Tuesday.

However, she fell into a canal nearby the house on Wednesday morning while playing beside it.

As the family members failed to find her, they informed Indurkani Fire Service.

On information, the fire service rescued her and rushed to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Indurkani Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Masud Karim Talukder Imon confirmed the incident.


Six minors drown in Pabna, Barishal, Pirojpur
