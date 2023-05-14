Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in Barishal oil tanker blast

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent


BARISHAL, May 13: At least two persons died and three others injured when an explosion took place at the engine room of an oil tanker in the Kirtankhola River in the district on Thursday  afternoon.

The fire service officials said the deceased were primarily identified as Md Babul and Swadhin.
He further said the injured were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. However, one more crew member Kashem remained missing following the explosion. Fire service personnel said that the death toll may increase in this accident.

Sumon Sheikh, a staff of the oil tanker, said MV Ebadee with 10 lakh litres of diesel and 3.5 lakh litres of petrol left Chattogram a couple of days back for Barishal. Suddenly an explosion took place at the engine room of the tanker, leaving two dead on the spot and three others injured, he said.

Deputy Director of Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence Mizanur Rahman said being informed three units of fire fighters rushed to the scene at around 4:45 pm and brought the fire under control within half an hour.


