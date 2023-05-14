Water scarcity grips Dacope dwellers





These thirst-gripped people are thronging pure water-selling shops in the upazila. Some of them are collecting water from distant areas.



Also in a compelling condition, some others are drinking water of local ditches and channels, and getting exposed to different water-borne diseases including diarrhoea.





The water crisis is prevailing in one municipality and nine unions of the upazila. A water crying scene was seen in tea shops, food hotels, and sweetmeat shops.



Farmers suffered damages of watermelon and Boro paddy due to irrigation crisis. There is no deep tube-well in the upazila while most shallow tube-wells have turned disorder. In some places, salt, arsenic, and excessive iron are reported in water.



The rainfall was also inadequate.



Ponds in the upazila have also dried drastically. That is why PSF (pond sand filter) systems are lying useless. Some solvent people are collecting water from Batiaghata and Khulna and other areas. Middle-class and lower-class people are directly consuming pond water to save their lives. A major portion of people of the upazila are surviving on an unhygienic food.



Locals of Kalabogi area including Rabiul Islam said, "We have to collect pure water from Kailashganj about four/five kilometre away by boats."



A hotel owner at Chalna Bazar Basudev Mandal said, "We can't give water to customers. Pond water is not drinkable, but used in washing plates. Customers are purchasing water at a higher price of Tk 1."



Tea shop owner Hafizur Rahman echoed the same view.



Chalna Poura Mayor Sanat Kumar Biswas said, under the 32 Pourasabha Water Project, the installation of a pure water plant has been completed; at the same time, home to home pipe setting is going on.



At present, experimental work is taking place, he added. Over the experiment, the drinking water crisis will come down mostly in the municipality, he maintained.



Upazila Sub-Assistant Public Health Engineer Abdullah Al Mahmud said, 2,668 rain water harvesting tanks, 27 deep tube-wells, and 500 shallow tube-wells are active in the upazila.



Most people are dependent on rain water harvesting in the upazila. But the water crisis has appeared amid severe heat wave and drought from March to May.



He further said, it is necessary to dig ponds individually and institutionally, he added. Besides, by digging canals, agriculture irrigation can be managed.



Also special project needs to be undertaken, the official maintained.



