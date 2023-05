MEHERPUR, May 13: A young man has reportedly committed suicide after being insulted at his in-laws' house in Gangni Upazila of the district early Saturday.



MEHERPUR, May 13: A young man has reportedly committed suicide after being insulted at his in-laws' house in Gangni Upazila of the district early Saturday.The deceased was identified as Raihan Ali, 20, son of Mohibul Islam, a resident of Terail Village in the upazila.According to local sources, the youth took poison after being insulted at his in-laws' house over a family dispute on Friday afternoon.He was rescued and taken to Kushtia General Hospital, where he died early Saturday while undergoing treatment there.