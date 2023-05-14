10 people electrocuted in 8 districts







HABIGANJ: Three people including a teenage boy and a minor child have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Bahubal, Chunarughat and Madhabpur upazilas of the district in two days.



A man was electrocuted in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jayanta Pal, 42, a resident of the Moiri Village in the upazila. He was an NGO worker by profession.



According to local sources, the man came in contact with a live electric wire when he was setting a fan in the house, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bahubal Police Station (PS) Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident.



Meanwhile, a teenage boy has been electrocuted in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Shah Tanjim, 16, son of Shah Iqbal Mia, a resident of Chatpara Village of the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Chatpara Ideal Academy.



According to local sources, the boy came in contact with a live electric wire while he was walking near a deep tube well under construction in a mosque next to his house in the afternoon. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chunarughat PS Sanjit Chandra Nath confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



On the other hand, a minor boy was electrocuted in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The incident took place in Bishnupur Village under Chowmuhani Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Nahidul Islam, 8, son of Mohammad Ali, a resident of the village.



Local sources said Nahidul came in contact with live electricity while he was drinking water from an electric pump in the area, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Chowmuhani Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Rubel Mia confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A minor boy was electrocuted in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.



The deceased was identified as Abhijit Ballab, 4, son of Bishwajit Ballab, a resident of Bakal Village in the upazila.



Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Mazharul Islam said Abhijit came in contact with live electricity in the house at noon, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Golam Morshed Sajib declared him dead.



Agailjhara PS OC Golam Sarwar confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A line assistant of Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) Limited was electrocuted while working in the sub-station in Hujrapur area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 32, son of late freedom fighter Abdur Rahman Sardar of Atipara area of Wazirpur Upazila in Barishal District. He was a line assistant of Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO).



Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury, inspector (investigation) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model PS, said Mizanur was electrocuted while working in the sub-station in Hujrapur area under Sadar Upazila of the district at around 3:30 pm on Thursday.



His colleagues rescued him and took him to Chapainawabganj Zila Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mizanur dead on arrival, said the inspector.



Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the inspector added.



SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



The incident took place in Panam Gabtoli area under Sonargaon Municipality at around 6:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Sarwar Rahman Shuvo, 23, son of Sadekur Rahman, a resident of the area. He was a third year student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Narayanganj Government Tolaram College.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, the youth tangled with a live electric wire in the evening when he along with his father was collecting litchis from a litchi orchard in the area, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Sonargaon PS OC Mahbub Alam confirmed the incident.



KISHOREGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



The deceased was identified as Ansarul Islam, 30, a resident of Char Katihari Village under Jinari Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, the man came in contact with an electric wire while he was climbing a jack fruit tree near his house in the evening. He died on the spot.



Local UP Chairman Ajharul Islam Rahid confirmed the incident.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The incident took place in Torabganj area under Ward No. 2 of Kalma Union in the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Md Hasib, 17, son of Md Asad Dewan, a resident of the area.



According to the deceased's family members, Hasib came in contact with a live electric wire when he was irrigating a pond near to his house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.



Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man was electrocuted in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The incident took place in Sailkona area of the upazila at around 4 pm.



The deceased was identified as Bikol Hossen, 35, son of Naser Ali, a resident of Kumar Para Village under Faguardiar Union in the upazila. He was a carpenter.



According to locals, Bikol went to Sailkona area to work at one Raju's house. He came in contact with live electric wire when he was drilling a wooden piece with an electric drill machine. Bikol died on the spot.



Bagatipara PS OC Shafiul Azam confirmed the incident.



RAJBARI: A man was electrocuted at his house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The incident took place in Gouripur Village under Shahid Wahabpur Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.



Deceased Bablu Sheikh, 40, was the son of Abdur Rahman Sheikh, a resident of the village.



Kamal Sheikh, the deceased's younger brother, said Bablu came in contact with electricity when he was bathing in bathroom of his house at noon, leaving him critically injured.



He was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Shahid Wahabpur UP chairman confirmed the incident.



