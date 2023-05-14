Video
Home Countryside

International Nurses Day observed in Bhola

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent


LALMOHAN, BHOLA, May 13: International Nurses Day-2023 was observed in Lalmohan Upazila of the district as elsewhere in the country and the globe.

On the occasion of the Day, a colourful rally was brought out from Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex premises in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the upazila town.
Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the hall room of the Upazila Health Complex in the morning.

Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Mohosin Khan was present in the programme as the chief guest while Nursing Supervisor Dipali Rani De presided over the meeting.

Medical Officer Dr Prativa Das Swarna, Nursing Supervisor Taslima Begum, and other nurses and senior officials of the health complex, among others, were also present at the programme.

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 each year to honour the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role nurses play in the healthcare industry, highlighting their significance alongside doctors.

The Day emphasises the importance of showing equal respect to nurses worldwide and encourages people to express their gratitude towards these brave and hardworking professionals.


