Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:04 AM
4 killed in road mishaps in two dists

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Chandpur and Barguna, in two days.

CHANDPUR: Two people were killed in a road accident on the Chandpur-Raipur regional highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place in Nij Gachtola area on the highway crossing under the upazila at around 3 pm.

The deceased were identified as Sabbir Hossain, 18, son of Abdul Malek Pradhan, and Anim, 19, son of Fazlul Haque, 19, hailed from Dakshin Tarabunia Village under Shakhipur Upazila in Shariatpur District. They used to live in Chandpur District Town.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Model Police Station (PS) Abdur Rashid said a speedy Faridganj-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit their motorcycle coming from the opposite direction while they were returning to the town, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Chandpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

BARGUNA: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Amtali Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as trolley driver Sultan Munshi, 50, a resident of Jharakhali Village under Taltali Upazila of the district, and an unidentified woman, aged about 50.

The accident took place near Tarikata School on the Amtali-Taltali road when his trolley overturned in the area in the morning, leaving trolley driver Sultan Munshi dead on the spot.

In another accident, an unidentified woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Akanbari area on the Amtali-Patuakhali road early Thursday, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Amtali PS Siddiqur Rahman.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Barguna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.


