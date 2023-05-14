Video
Home Countryside

Cyclone ‘Mocha’: MPA, DoF take massive preparations

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 13:  As part of the preparations to cope with the consequences of the severe cyclone 'Mocha', the Mongla Port Authority (MPA), has asked all ships to anchor safe places by Saturday morning.

These instructions were given in an emergency meeting on cyclone 'Mocha' preparation held in the meeting room of Mongla port at 10am on Thursday. Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali presided over the meeting.

"In order to keep the port channel safe, the domestic cargoes and lighterages have been moved out of the channel. Besides, initiatives have been taken to keep Navy and Coast Guard ships in a safe position at the port jetty," said Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of the MPA on Saturday.

All 10 commercial foreign ships, have already been kept safe places and alert position while any other ships have been asked not to anchor at the port jetty before 'Mocha' across Bangladesh, he said, adding that further notice will be served if met office announces danger signal instead of Cautionary Signal No-4.

Coast Guard West Zone and Department of Forest (DoF) in both East and West Sundarban and MPA have taken preparations to cope with any eventuality of the severe cyclone.

Lieutenant Tarek Ahmed, operation officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard, said all rescue ships and officers of 14 BCG Stations have been asked to remain alert while vessels in Sundarban and people of coastal areas have been announced to take shelter in safe places.

While talking to the Observer, conservator of Forest in Khulna Zone Mihir Kumar Doe, said that all forest officials and employees have been asked to remain alert to cope with any situation.

Meanwhile, Khulna District administration has taken up massive preparations to cope with any eventuality of the severe cyclone 'Mocha'.

DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin said that a total of 409 cyclone shelter centres, 116 medical teams have been kept ready in all nine upazilas of the district.


