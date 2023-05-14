Video
Campaigning in Turkey's pivotal polls nearing end

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

ISTANBUL, May 13: Turkish politicians were holding final rallies in the last hours of campaigning on Saturday, the eve of pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections that could significantly shape the NATO member's future.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is facing the toughest challenge ever in his two decades of power, was speaking at neighborhood rallies in Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city.

His challenger - Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the pro-secular, center-left Republican People's Party who is the joint candidate of six opposition parties - held his final rally in the capital, Ankara, on Friday under pouring rain.

On Friday, Erdogan dismissed speculation that he wouldn't cede power if he lost by calling the question "very ridiculous." In an interview with a dozen Turkish broadcasters, Erdogan said he came to power through democracy and would act in line with the democratic process.

"If our nation decides to make such a different decision, we will do exactly what's required by democracy and there's nothing else to do," he said.

Erdogan said Saturday that he views the elections as a "democracy celebration for our country's future" and aired videos to undermine his opponent as incapable of leading Turkey.

The opposition's campaign was continued by Istanbul's popular mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who held final rallies in the city to call on people to vote for Kilicdaroglu.    �AP



