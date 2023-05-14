'We're at your side,' Italian president tells Zelensky in Rome before Ukraine leader meets pope







Francis recently said that the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia.



In a tweet, sent shortly after his arrival in the Italian capital late Saturday morning, Zelensky cited his schedule of meetings with Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. " An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! " Zelensky tweeted.

When Zelensky arrived at a military airfield at Rome's Ciampino airport, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was on hand to greet him. Tajani told reporters that Italy will continue to support Ukraine "360 degrees" and press for a just peace, one that safeguards Ukraine's independence.



Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni staunchly backs military and other aid for Ukraine.



But while her far-right Brothers of Italy party fiercely champions the principle of national sovereignty, Meloni has had to contend with leaders of two coalition partners who have openly professed for years their admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Coalition ally Silvio Berlusconi, a former premier, has boasted of his friendship with Putin, while another government ally, League leader Matteo Salvini, has questioned the value of economic sanctions against Russia.



Zelensky began his official meetings by calling on Mattarella at the presidential Quirinale Palace.



"We are fully at your side,? Mattarella told Zelensky as he welcomed him. Later, after their meeting, presidential palace sources said Mattarella assured his guest that Italy would continue supporting Ukraine militarily and financially, as well as with reconstruction and humanitarian aid, in both the short and long term. �AP



