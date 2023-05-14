India make auspicious start







The winners' dominated the first period of play as they took a healthy 22-3 goals lead at the breather.



In the day's match, Gorima was the highest scorer of the winning team with 14 goals. She was well supported by Gulshan Sharma, Priya and Sanjana Kumari who scored 10, 6 and 4 goals respectively for India in the one-sided affairs.

The Indian girls, who are physically and tactically superior than their opponents, showed their prowess in the very beginning and they maintained their full of domination till end of the match.



After the match, winning Indian team's coach Atanu Majumder said: "Our girls are much stronger than Nepal. I'm happy with the performance of the team. We've gone through ten to eight days of training ahead of this tournament."

In addition, the girls were in practice throughout the year, he added.



