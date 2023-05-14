Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Soumya hits List A century after 4 years

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Soumya Sarkar finally ended his century drought after four years as he struck 102 runs to script Mohammedan Sporting Club's four-wicket win over Legends of Rupganj in the last super league match of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-3 ground.

The match was inconsequential in terms of deciding the title but Soumya's ton made it significant one.

Last time Soumya made a century in 2019 when he struck 208, playing for Abahani Limited. As he turned the century to his first double century, there was hope that he could bring back his past aura. But Soumya frustrated everyone once again and spent 55 List A matches without century before this game.

Apart from List A matches, his last century came in December 2021 when he made a century in a BCL match.

Asked to bat first, Legends of Rupganj put up 298-7 with Sabbir Rahaman hitting the highest 82 and Irfan Shukkur remaining not out on 78.

Abu Jayed Rahi grabbed 3-66 and Ruyel Mea took 2-39 for Mohammedan. Thanks to Soumya's 102 off 112 which included seven fours and four sixes, Mohammedan overhauled the target with a ball to spare. Rubel Mia played a perfect foil to Soumya with 87 while veteran Mahmudullah Riyad was not out on 61 off 42 with six fours and three sixes.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India make auspicious start
Soumya hits List A century after 4 years
Bangladesh blow away Maldives
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
Abahani regain DPL title
Pakistan U-19 confirm youth ODI series
Tigers buoyant to finish WC Super League with win
Sluggish Djokovic battles to Rome win, Swiatek in perfect start


Latest News
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
BNP making evil efforts to create unrest: Quader
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft