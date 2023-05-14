Soumya hits List A century after 4 years







The match was inconsequential in terms of deciding the title but Soumya's ton made it significant one.



Last time Soumya made a century in 2019 when he struck 208, playing for Abahani Limited. As he turned the century to his first double century, there was hope that he could bring back his past aura. But Soumya frustrated everyone once again and spent 55 List A matches without century before this game.

Apart from List A matches, his last century came in December 2021 when he made a century in a BCL match.



Asked to bat first, Legends of Rupganj put up 298-7 with Sabbir Rahaman hitting the highest 82 and Irfan Shukkur remaining not out on 78.



Abu Jayed Rahi grabbed 3-66 and Ruyel Mea took 2-39 for Mohammedan. Thanks to Soumya's 102 off 112 which included seven fours and four sixes, Mohammedan overhauled the target with a ball to spare. Rubel Mia played a perfect foil to Soumya with 87 while veteran Mahmudullah Riyad was not out on 61 off 42 with six fours and three sixes. �BSS



