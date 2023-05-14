Bangladesh blow away Maldives







The winners' dominated the first period of play as they took a healthy 27-5 goals lead at the breather.



Bangladesh's skipper Mst. Marfe, led from the front, as she scored highest 16 goals in the match. She was well supported by Runa Layla and Dipa Rani, who scored 10 and 7 goals respectively in the one-sided affairs. Hawa Binith scored four goals for the visiting side.

Bangladesh goalkeeper Diya Akter was superb under the bar.



The Bangladesh, who are physically and tactically superior than their opponents, continued their supremacy in the very beginning and they maintained their full of domination till the final whistle.



After the match, Dalia Akhter, the coach of Bangladesh U-17 team, was found happy with the great victory.



She said: "The expectation was that if the girls can play the normal game, then we will win. The girls have done a great job.



Everyone saw how confident these girls were, but the best thing is that my reserve bench girls also scored goal on the field. Everyone wanted to score and fulfilled their expectation." �BSS



