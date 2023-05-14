Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women U-17 Handball

Bangladesh blow away Maldives

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Bangladesh youth women's handball team got off to a winning start in the 3rd edition of four-nation Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy Women's (U-17) beating the Maldives by 48-10 goals held on Saturday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

The winners' dominated the first period of play as they took a healthy 27-5 goals lead at the breather.

Bangladesh's skipper Mst. Marfe, led from the front, as she scored highest 16 goals in the match. She was well supported by Runa Layla and Dipa Rani, who scored 10 and 7 goals respectively in the one-sided affairs. Hawa Binith scored four goals for the visiting side.

Bangladesh goalkeeper Diya Akter was superb under the bar.

The Bangladesh, who are physically and tactically superior than their opponents, continued their supremacy in the very beginning and they maintained their full of domination till the final whistle.

After the match, Dalia Akhter, the coach of Bangladesh U-17 team, was found happy with the great victory.

She said: "The expectation was that if the girls can play the normal game, then we will win. The girls have done a great job.

 Everyone saw how confident these girls were, but the best thing is that my reserve bench girls also scored goal on the field. Everyone wanted to score and fulfilled their expectation."     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India make auspicious start
Soumya hits List A century after 4 years
Bangladesh blow away Maldives
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
Abahani regain DPL title
Pakistan U-19 confirm youth ODI series
Tigers buoyant to finish WC Super League with win
Sluggish Djokovic battles to Rome win, Swiatek in perfect start


Latest News
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
BNP making evil efforts to create unrest: Quader
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft