

Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening



President of Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul formally inaugurated the five-day meet as the chief guest releasing balloon. The local group performed dance with music at the venue immediately after the meet declared open.



The tournament started with the match between favorite India and Nepal. The players of the host Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Maldives teams (youth and junior), who participating in the meet, earlier took part in the march past holding the flags of their respective countries.

Chairman of Tournament Organising Committee and former Senior Secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan, its Co-Chairman and General Secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation and also Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Md. Habibur Rahman, former Senior Secretary Dr Jafar Uddin, International Handball Federation PRC Lecturer Terie Anthoncen, Indian Handball Association's Secretary General Anadeshwar Pandey, Maldives Handball Federation's President Ahmed Mujthaba, Nepal Handball Association's President Tej Bahadur Gurung, BHF's General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Tournament Media Committee's Member Secretary Md. Jahangir Alom, players of the all four participating countries and officials were present in the opening ceremony.



Speaking as the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony, AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul hoped that the tournament will be enjoyable and also thanked on behalf of BHF to the participating teams.



Asaduzzaman Kohinoor also hoped that the four-nation tournament will be as successful as the previous occasion. He also thanked to the foreign teams and invited guests who came to play in the tournament.



Organising Committee's Co-Chairman Habibur Rahman thanked the participating teams on behalf of the Bangladesh Police and hoped the tournament will get the success.



Former Senior Secretary Dr. Zafar Uddin said the country is improving in all sectors and Sports is further accelerating the progress as well. The women are making a great contribution in progress of sports of the country. He also hoped that the girls will able to perform well in this international handball meet.



Indian Handball Association's general secretary Anadeshwar Pandey said Bangladesh and India have always had friendly relation and this tournament would further accelerate the relationship.



He also thanked long serving BHF's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor for inviting them in this tournament.



Tournament organizing committee's chairman and former senior secretary Md. Aminul Islam said this tournament is being held in the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of thousand years.



He said through the tournament, a bond of peace and harmony will be created between different ethnic groups. This relationship is mainly strengthened through sports. He also hoped that this tournament an overall success.



After a gap of seven years, the BHF in coordination with International Handball Federation (IHF) is hosting the IHF Challenge Trophy commemorating the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Eight teams including U-17 (youth) and U-19 (junior) from four countries --India, Nepal, the Maldives and host Bangladesh - are taking part in the prestigious meet, endorsed by IHF and organised by BHF. �BSS



