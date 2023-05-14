Pakistan U-19 confirm youth ODI series







Pakistan won the first two youth ODIs by nine wickets and 78 runs respectively before Bangladesh hit back with four-wicket win in the third match. However, the young Tigers couldn't take the series to the last match as Pakistan came on top on them with a methodical performance.



Being sent to bat first, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 199 runs in 36.4 overs with Ariful Islam making the highest 40. Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby scored 34 and Parvez Rahman Jibon added 30. Aimal Khan and Ali Asfand took three wickets apiece for Pakistan.

Shahjaib, however, led Pakistan to victory in just 36.5 overs as his side put up 202-2. His fellow opener Azan Awais scored 52 as the duo shared 152-run in the opening stand to make the chase cake-walk. Captain Saad Baig was not out on 29. �BSS



