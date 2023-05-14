

Tigers buoyant to finish WC Super League with win



The match commence at 3:00pm (BST) at the County Ground in Chelmsford.



Bangladesh chased 320 runs from 45 overs on Friday after maiden ODI ton from Najmul Hossain Shnato, followed by thankful knocks from Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shanto hammered Irish bowlers on the way to his 117 off 93 by a dozens of boundaries and triple over boundaries, while Hridoy picked up his second ODI fifty in his 4th appearance. The brave young gun hoarded 68 off 58 with five fours and three sixes. Mushi is playing the new role of finisher in the series, has been doing his job better than expectation and confirmed Bangladesh's victory playing very crucial unbeaten 36-run knock off 28 deliveries.

But still Bangladesh think tank must be looking for some runs from the bats of skipper Tamim Iqbal, opener Liton Das and the most versatile player of the country Shakib Al Hasan. They have couple of more series before the World Cup and the comebacks of their top order batters is a must to bring out the optimum result.



However, three spinners policy on green turf is a bit surprising, spinners hardly could produce anything there, even a player like Shakib remained wicketless bowling at 6.33 economic rate. Taijul Islam therefore, is a costly experiment who conceded 59 runs from seven overs. They are likely to rest Shoriful Islam today to bring in alike Mustafizur Rahman in the squad and Yasir Ali Rabbi possibly will be playing as an extra batter in place of Taijul.



Irish on the contrary, had been outstanding with the bat posted 319 runs on the board for six wickets from 45 overs! Middle-order batter Harry Tector came to bat when the team had been struggling after quick fall of both the openers, who started to show aggression over visiting bowlers from the start and played his career best 140-run knock. Skipper Andy Balbirnie (42) and tail-ender George Dockrell (74) supported Tector nicely. They however, can be worried on the form of their senior most player Paul Stirling and opener Stephen Doheny.



Weather forecast shows nothing wrong for uninterrupted game and the County Ground offers a lot to both batters and pacers. So, like the earlier matches the toss winning skipper must prefer to bowl first to grip the early advantage of the green surface.



The last of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland, which is also the last battle of 2023 cycle's ICC World Cup Super League, is going to be held today. Guests are confident to keep winning spree while hosts are desperate to avoid series defeat.The match commence at 3:00pm (BST) at the County Ground in Chelmsford.Bangladesh chased 320 runs from 45 overs on Friday after maiden ODI ton from Najmul Hossain Shnato, followed by thankful knocks from Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shanto hammered Irish bowlers on the way to his 117 off 93 by a dozens of boundaries and triple over boundaries, while Hridoy picked up his second ODI fifty in his 4th appearance. The brave young gun hoarded 68 off 58 with five fours and three sixes. Mushi is playing the new role of finisher in the series, has been doing his job better than expectation and confirmed Bangladesh's victory playing very crucial unbeaten 36-run knock off 28 deliveries.But still Bangladesh think tank must be looking for some runs from the bats of skipper Tamim Iqbal, opener Liton Das and the most versatile player of the country Shakib Al Hasan. They have couple of more series before the World Cup and the comebacks of their top order batters is a must to bring out the optimum result.However, three spinners policy on green turf is a bit surprising, spinners hardly could produce anything there, even a player like Shakib remained wicketless bowling at 6.33 economic rate. Taijul Islam therefore, is a costly experiment who conceded 59 runs from seven overs. They are likely to rest Shoriful Islam today to bring in alike Mustafizur Rahman in the squad and Yasir Ali Rabbi possibly will be playing as an extra batter in place of Taijul.Irish on the contrary, had been outstanding with the bat posted 319 runs on the board for six wickets from 45 overs! Middle-order batter Harry Tector came to bat when the team had been struggling after quick fall of both the openers, who started to show aggression over visiting bowlers from the start and played his career best 140-run knock. Skipper Andy Balbirnie (42) and tail-ender George Dockrell (74) supported Tector nicely. They however, can be worried on the form of their senior most player Paul Stirling and opener Stephen Doheny.Weather forecast shows nothing wrong for uninterrupted game and the County Ground offers a lot to both batters and pacers. So, like the earlier matches the toss winning skipper must prefer to bowl first to grip the early advantage of the green surface.