Workshop focuses key issues of Chinese Investment in BD





"BIDA as the facilitating government agency for enhancing investment is dedicated to realize the mission of attaining Sonar Bangla dreamed by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which is open to all investors at all times, especially to investments in Bangladesh from China, the major development partner of Bangladesh.



As an ideal investment destination Bangladesh has been particularly facilitating foreign investors, especially FDIs from China. Out of the 67 facilitating services to the investors BIDA alone is providing 23 such services.





The workshop observed that any investment-related query if forwarded to BIDA through BCCCI, would be further expedited since BIDA is the only official partner of BCCCI to deal with matters related to Chinese investment and investors and from now on BCCCI would hold regular meetings once in two months as provided in the MoU signed between BCCCI and BIDA.



The workshop brought out some key issues concerning the investment from China in Bangladesh. Two presentations were displayed focusing the key activities of BIDA and BCCCI on behalf of their respective organizations.



Al Mamun Mridha, Secretary General of BCCCI who presided over the workshop said in his speech that "Easing out structural impediment of doing business, dispute settlement mechanism and enhancing efficiency of the government agencies concerned should be further enhanced and interconnected."



The workshop was addressed by Song Yang, the Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of China in Bangladesh as the Special Guest, and Ke Changliang, President of China Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB).



The Commercial Councilor of the Embassy of China Song Yang in his speech noted that the success of Bangladesh is indeed a miracle and China is pleased to be a time-tested strategic partner of Bangladesh, which always attaches top priority of development cooperation and not engage in any internal affairs of this country like human rights issues or any political issue like election etc.



Ke Changliang, president of China Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) in his speech, as Special Guest, observed that even after the covid 19 pandemic the FDI from China has increased by 13.5 percent.



As the inflow of Chinese investors keeps increasing he suggested to the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh to think for forming a security team dedicated to the safety and security of foreign investors.



The workshop was also attended by a number of BIDA officials of various ranks including Abu Sayeed Joarder, Sunil Kumar Adhikary, Md. Saiful Islam, Md. Ariful Huq, Atique Sarker, BCCCI officials and members of press media. The workshop was anchored by Abu Taher, Office Secretary of BCCCI.



