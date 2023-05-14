Video
a2i, 5 other BD firms participate at ITEX in Malaysia

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and five other Bangladeshi technology-based companies took part in the two day International Invention, Innovation, and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) 2023 that began on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Mohammad Golam Sarwar officially opened the stalls of Bangladeshi companies, which are taking part in the 34th ITEX this year in Malaysia, according to a press release.

Counsellor (Political) Farhana Ahmed Chowdhury, Counsellor (Consular) GM Rasel Rana and First secretary (Commercial) Pranab Kumar Ghosh of the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia, and a2i's Head of Commercial Strategy Division of a2i Rezwanul Haque Jami, Device Innovation Specialist Taufiqur Rahman, Head of Technology Department of Ekshop Sohail Rana were present, among others, on the occasion.

The a2i is providing technical support to the companies- Amar Pay, Bangla Track, Bangla Traders, EGuardian, and Zynax.

Speaking on the occasion, Golam Sarwar said each project of Bangladeshi companies, which are being exhibited in the ITEX competition, is timely and important to combat climate change.

"Our government's journey for 2041 Smart Bangladesh has already started, and new technological innovations have a lot of roles to play," he said, adding the participation of Bangladeshi private technology institutions in science and technology-related exhibitions and competitions at the international arena like ITEX is truly commendable.

Since the a2i was a key driving force in materializing the 'Digital Bangladesh' dream of Bangladesh government and currently is working on building a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041, the project had participated in the past at ITEX 2018 and 2019 with its own innovations and received special international honors for one project, including three gold and six bronze awards.

In the ongoing ITEX competition, which will end tomorrow, the best projects in various categories will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze awards following the assessment of the jury board.

The a2i is hopeful that the Bangladesh team will be able to bag an outstanding achievement from ITEX 2023.



