FBCCI holds election on July 31





As per the election schedule, the election will be held on from 9 am to 4 pm non-stop, and the names of the elected directors will be announced after the poll. Elections for the posts of FBCCI president, senior vice-president and six vice-presidents will be held on August 2 this year by the elected directors, according to a press release issued by the Federation.

The last date for sending the names of the general body members to the federation is June 3. The election board will publish the primary voter list on June 11. The final voter list will be published on June 21 after the verification of complaints and necessary amendments. The last date for filing nominations for the post of directors is July 1.

The list of candidates will be published on July 15. And the last date for cancellation of candidature is fixed on July 18. The final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

A Matin Chowdhury, former president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, is the chairman of the 2023-25 election board.

