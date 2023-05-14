‘Lankan traders keen to boost investment in BD’







"Sri Lankan businessmen want to increase investment in Bangladesh. They are interested in investing in Payra port. A delegation will visit Payra port," he said.



The state minister said these to the journalist after holding a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the meeting room of the ministry at the secretariat on Friday, a press release said.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation of Sri Lanka Nimal Siripala de Silva led their respective countries in the bilateral meeting.



Noting that the relationship between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is friendly, Khalid said the main concern of these two countries is to move forward by assisting each other in the days to come.



Speaking on the occasion, Nimal Siripala de Silva, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation of Sri Lanka, praised the leadership of the Bangladesh Prime Minister saying that that Sheikh Hasina is not only leading Bangladesh, she is leading South Asia as well. He hoped that the two countries will proceed further under her leadership.



"Our discussion has been fruitful. Discussions have been held to increase ship traffic between Chattogram and Colombo ports. Logistic support is being extended to Colombo Port," he added.



Sri Lankan businessmen have invested USD 4.5 billion in various sectors of Bangladesh, including the ready-made garment sector, he said, adding that as the political situation in Bangladesh is stable, Sri Lankan businessmen are keen to invest more.



