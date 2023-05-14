BGMEA reiterates demand to keep source tax at 0.5pc for 5 years





Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Thursday urged the government to reduce tax at source at 0.5 percent on exp6ort of RMG items from existing 1 percent.The apex trade body urged the government to keep tax at source at 0.5 percent for the next five years."It will allow entrepreneurs to confidently adopt medium-term business and investment plans," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said at a press conference on the overall situation of the garment industry on Thursday. He has also called upon the government to provide policy support to RMG export amid ongoing economic downturn."During the assessment of RMG industry, other income such as gain on assets disposal, sub-contract income, and miscellaneous expenses should be treated as disallowable, and a corporate tax of 12 percent should be imposed instead of normal rate (30 percent)," the BGMEA President said.He said in the last six months, the industry has seen some growth in exports. However, export has declined mainly due to increase in the cost of production, which is clearly seen in our export statistics, he said.And in the last two months from March to April, the RMG exports have gone negative in terms of price. Our exports declined by 1.04 percent in March, and by 15.48 percent in April, he said. According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), RMG exports reached $38.57 billion during July-April of 2022-23 reflecting a 9.09 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.Regardless of the overall positive trend, a more detailed inspection of single month statistics reveals a recent decline in apparel export growth. In April, the country's RMG exports witnesses a significant decline by 15.48 percent amounting to $3.32 billion compared to April 2022.We met with the international buyers' on Thursday of Bangladesh, namely leaders of the Buyers Forum, for the first time at BGMEA office. We asked them about the 2023 projection. But they didn't give us a very promising projection, he said.Instead, they see the slowdown in retail sales, access inventory and supply chain crises as major problems across Europe and the United States. The BGMEA president said.During the press conference, he called on the authorities to reduce income tax deduction rate at source from 20 percent to 10 percent on fees paid by RMG exporters for promotion and development from the Exporter Retention Quota Fund.The BGMEA president also highlighted lack of diversification in products in the country's RMG export."According to exports in 2021-22, about 73 percent of the country's total garment exports were made of cotton, compared to 69 percent in 2008-09, which means cotton dependence of the industry has increased in last 10 years."While non-cotton accounts for about 75 percent of the world's total garment use, only 26 percent of our exported garments are made of non-cotton material, he added.