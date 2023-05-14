Recessionary trend hindering apparel exports to EU, USA





In the first ten months of the current fiscal year, export of Bangladeshi manufactured garments to the UK, Canada and European markets has increased. On the other hand, exports to the US market decreased.



According to EPB's country-wise export data for July-April 2022-23 export earnings from garments for the first 10 months of this fiscal reached US$ 38.57 billion with a growth of 9.09 per cent.





During the said period, exports to EU increased by 8.58 per cent as compared to the same period of FY 2021-22. Among the EU region's main markets, exports to Germany fell by 7.33 per cent to $5.53 billion in the reported period compared to the same period last year.



Exports to France and Spain were US$ 2.40 billion and $ 2.95 billion respectively and the growth was 22.21 per cent and 16.69 per cent.



Export to Italy showed a positive growth of 42.40 per cent and reached $ 1.85 billion. On the other hand, exports to Bulgaria and Poland showed a negative growth of 46.43 per cent and 17.59 per cent year-on-year basis.



Exports to the US registered a negative growth of 7.13 per cent to $ 6.94 billion during July-April of FY 2022-23. Moreover, in the UK and Canada, exports registered a positive growth of 10.88 per cent and 16.09 per cent respectively.



Bangladesh's garment exports to non-traditional markets increased by 30.80 per cent and reached $ 7 billion during July-April of FY 2022-23.



Exports to Japan, Australia, India and South Korea were $1.32 billion, $961.30 million, $889.06 million and $477.81 million respectively.



Mohiuddin Rubel, director of BGMEA, said that export in the European Union (EU) market has increased by 8.58 percent this year compared to the same period of 2021-22.



Sources said that 20 per cent of apparel orders have already fallen in the European market which includes 56 per cent of Bangladesh's total garment exports.



Apparel export orders from the USA to other parts of the world are also declining making entrepreneurs of the ready-made clothing extremely worried.



Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said in July this year, the international retail clothing vendors and brands ordered 20 per cent less from March to June and from September to November of last year.



Retailers are not able to sell products to the customers there as before because downturm demand amid a recessionary trend. Consumers are forced to buy fuel and food at higher prices cutting their budget for clothing.



