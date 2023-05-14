

Huawei holds workshop for local PV solution installers



Liang Weixing (Jack), Managing Director of Digital Power, Huawei South Asia presented his keynote at the beginning of the session in presence of high officials of ecosystem partners of solar industry, apart from the mentioned PV Solution Installers. M A Taher, Managing Director of Sherpa Power Engineering Ltd., shared his experience of reaping maximum benefits of using Huawei inverter and solutions.



The participants attended various training and experienced the latest power solutions of Huawei. Speakers at the session talked about the scope, solutions and specifications of Huawei inverters, application case of the residential on-grid Energy Storage System (ESS) solution, iSitePower-M and inverter installation & fusion solar application.

Apart from the workshop, a certificate of authorization was issued to Genetic Power and Engineering Ltd. From this authorization Genetic Ltd will have the privilege to keep local stock of Huawei Inverters for Residential and Commercial Projects. Rumman Iqbal Rony), Director (C & I, Solar Projects) and Zhang Kaiwei (Mr. Calvin), Business Development Manager of Digital Power, Huawei South Asia handed over the certificate to Engr. Md. Lutfor Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director and Md. Obaidour Rahman, Director Marketing, Genetic Power and Engineering Ltd.



Liang Weixing (Jack), Managing Director of Digital Power, Huawei South Asia, said at the event, "Huawei South Asia has been taking impactful initiatives in the digital power sector to help the country move towards a more efficient and greener source of energy. Our plan is to promote green energy that will ultimately help Bangladesh in achieving 40% power generation from renewable energy sources. This workshop will help solar technicians to increase their efficiency"



Engr. Md. Lutfor Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director, Genetic Power and Engineering Ltd said "As a leading solar installer company, we are delighted to get this authorization from Huawei. Huawei has advanced level inverters in their inventory. This authorization of keeping local stock of Huawei inverters will help us to serve the renewable energy sector of Bangladesh in a better way."



Huawei South Asia Digital Power is exploring ways to maximize the usage of solar power riding on the amenities offered by solar power. So far, the company has set up solar plants in different regions of the country, pulled off several rooftop projects including some Solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects in Bangladesh. In continuation of its efforts to help the country move towards digital power, Huawei South Asia has been organizing different events and joining hands with other stakeholders to expedite this transformation.



