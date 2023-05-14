Video
WorldFish holds skill dev training for Blue Guards

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Desk

A daylong training on "Skill Development and Gender Sensitization for Blue Guards" was successfully organized at Milky Resort, Teknaf recently, says a press release.

Teknaf team of WorldFish Bangladesh organised the event under its USAID-funded ECOFISH II Activity, says a press release.

Blue Guards are trained local youth volunteers facilitated by ECOFISH II Activity who are engaged across the coastal region of Bangladesh for improving the coastal ecosystem health and biodiversity conservation in the Bay of Bengal.

As a part of Skill Development and Gender Sensitization training of 140 Blue Guards along the coast, the training program was organized with the active participation of 16 Blue Guards from Teknaf Upazila and 04 Research Assistants of the project who are driven by a common passion for protecting the region's fragile marine ecosystems. The volunteers' motivated through power point presentations regarding volunteering, ecosystem health, biodiversity, megafauna, Ghost fishing, climate change and women empowerment.

Dr. Jalilur Rahman, Scientist, ECOFISH II Project, WorldFish facilitated the program.

Dr. Mohammad Mokarrom Hossain, the Chief of Party, ECOFISH II, WorldFish graced the program with motivational speeches, emphasizing the crucial role of volunteerism in safeguarding the environment. He highlighted the importance of collective efforts and urged the volunteers to become ambassadors of change within their communities.

 Volunteers shared their experiences, ideas, and aspirations, creating a collaborative atmosphere where everyone felt empowered to make a difference in Teknaf's ecological landscape.


