realme  smartphone 11 Pro 5G series hits Chinese market







This brand-new series brings in the incredible realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G, with 11 Pro+ 5G being realme's flagship camera phone of the year. Adding to that, both the devices from this hero series by realme offer a luxury master design, featuring former Gucci Print and Textile Designer, says a press release.



realme Number Series has achieved a 50 million shipments worldwide, marking a major contribution to realme's path to reach the 100-million-unit sales mark in record time. Designed with the company's initiative "No Leap-forward innovation, no product release", realme 11 Pro+ 5G marks a ground-breaking flagship camera for the year, bringing in the world's first ever 200MP SuperZoom camera - the most powerful within its price range.

Not only does it provide users with revolutionary mobile photography experiences in terms of zoom capability, higher pixel, and more, but also achieves immense improvements in its design, battery life, memory, and other areas.



Ensuring a flagship-level image experience, realme 11 Pro+ 5G features an upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor, a 1/1.4-inch large sensor size, and an f/1.69 large aperture. The device also supports a 200MP direct output, where every pixel contributes to the quality of the final picture. realme 11 Pro+ 5G leverages an in-sensor zoom technology to support 4� lossless zoom and auto-zoom.



Additionally, the device also leaps to flagship camera setting with SuperOIS, Super NightScape, Moon Mode, and Starry Mode Pro enabled, delivering more freedom to express all personalities. Users can explore the world and discover more pleasure in photography with the a 32MP Sony Selfie Camera, Super Group Portrait Mode, One Take Mode, and other features, as well as the fan-favorite Street Photography Mode 4.0.



