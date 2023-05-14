

Labaid Cancer Hospital performs 100 successful surgeries



Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Centre Managing Director Sakif Shamim expressed his delight in this accomplishment and attributed it to the surgical team's great teamwork, unshakable dedication, and cutting-edge technology. Patient safety is a priority at LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center, and he urged other organizations to offer superior care, says a press release.



Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super speciality Center has been offering all kinds of medical treatments, including radiotherapy, and diagnostic facilities, as the only multidisciplinary super speciality hospital in the nation.

The Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center also offers all forms of surgery and operation services in addition to those already stated. The hospital employs a group of qualified medical professionals, competent nurses, and a well-organized staff that work around the clock to give patients the finest care possible.



Senior consultants from the hospital's General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Oncoplastic Surgery, Gynecology Oncology, Radiation, and Clinical Oncology units were present at the one hundred (100) surgery milestone celebration program. Hospital high officials were also present at the celebration.

