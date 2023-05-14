

HSBC, IBA award BD young talents with future skills



Three teams from Bangladesh were selected as the Champion, Runners-up and Second Runner-up winners from a group of five finalist teams. This year, the local competition featured a total of 160 participants from universities all across Bangladesh.



M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister of Prime Minister's Office, was present as the Chief Guest and Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank graced the event as a Special Guest. Md Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bangladesh and Prof. Mohammad A. Momen, Director of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of University of Dhaka was also attended the programme.

The judging panel included Dr Anil Kumar Das, National Consultant (Programme) of Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, Uzma Chowdhury, CPA, Director of PRAN-RFL Group, Syed Javed Noor, Deputy Managing Director of IDLC Finance Limited and Zahidul Islam, Managing Director of Bayer CropScience Ltd.



The winning teams of HSBC-IBA Business Case Competition 2023 are:



Champion: Team: Khichuri from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka; Members: Mohtasim Bin Habib, Mashrif Hasan Adib, Abir Ershad, Shubhashish Chakraborty.



Runners-up: Team Navigators from Bangladesh University of Professionals; Members: Farhan Israq Haque, Shahriar Zahid Mormo, Fayeza Fahmida, Raiyaan Ehab Shams.



Second Runner-up: Team Taking Over from Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka; Members: Towsif-Ur-Rahman, Kazi Anika Arefin, Md Kawser Alam, Md Istiaz Uddin.



The Champion, Runners-up and Second Runner-up winners received team development fund of BDT 200,000; BDT 100,000 and BDT 50,000 respectively. �UNB



