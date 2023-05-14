|
DBH opens its Islamic financing wing DBH Islamic
|
DBH Finance PLC. (DBH), the country's largest and specialist Housing Finance institution - launched its Islamic Financing Wing (IFW) "DBH Islamic" at an event held at its Head Office recently.
DBH Chairman Nasir A. Choudhury formally inaugurated the "DBH Islamic" as the chief guest at the event attended by a former prominent banker of Islamic Banks of Bangladesh Fariduddin Ahmed and DBH Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Member was present as special guest.
Among others, members of Board of Directors and DBH Managing Director & CEO Nasimul Baten and including senior executives of DBH were also present at the inauguration ceremony.
Nasir Choudhury in his speech expressed his expectation that DBH Islamic would be a trusted name for providing Shari'ah-compliant Islamic financing services to its customers.
Earlier, on April 10, last, DBH received the final approval from Bangladesh Bank to start its Shari'ah-based Islamic Financing Wing (IFW). DBH has branches in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Sylhet, Cumilla, Gazipur, Savar and Narayanganj and Islamic financial services will be available from all of its branches.