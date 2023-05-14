Video
DBH opens its Islamic financing wing DBH Islamic

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

DBH Finance PLC. (DBH), the country's largest and specialist Housing Finance institution - launched its Islamic Financing Wing (IFW) "DBH Islamic" at an event held at its Head Office recently.

DBH Chairman Nasir A. Choudhury formally inaugurated the "DBH Islamic" as the chief guest at the event attended by a former prominent banker of Islamic Banks of Bangladesh Fariduddin Ahmed and DBH Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Member was present as special guest.

Among others, members of Board of Directors and DBH Managing Director & CEO Nasimul Baten and including senior executives of DBH were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Nasir Choudhury in his speech expressed his expectation that DBH Islamic would be a trusted name for providing Shari'ah-compliant Islamic financing services to its customers.

Nasimul Baten described the inauguration of Islamic Financing Wing as a very important landmark for the company and mentioned that from now on DBH Islamic will be able to provide Shari'ah-compliant Islamic financing services to its customers from all of its 14 branches located in all major cities of Bangladesh. Initially, DBH Islamic will mobilize Mudaraba deposits and provide Islamic Home Financing and Car financing under Hire Purchase Shirkatul Meelk (HPSM) scheme and gradually it will offer more products for the customers, he mentioned.

Earlier, on April 10, last, DBH received the final approval from Bangladesh Bank to start its Shari'ah-based Islamic Financing Wing (IFW). DBH has branches in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Sylhet, Cumilla, Gazipur, Savar and Narayanganj and Islamic financial services will be available from all of its branches.


