Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CMSME should be strengthened to cope up with 4IR

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

RAJSHAHI, May 12: Application of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (CMSME) can be the best way of accelerating economic conditions in the region.

Integrated efforts of all government and non-government organizations, businessmen and entrepreneurs have become indispensable to attain the cherished goal through facing the existing challenges.

High officials and academics came up with the observation while addressing a seminar titled "4IR Application in CMSME: Way Forward and Challenges" here on Thursday afternoon.

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Training Institute organized the seminar at BSCIC Regional office conference hall largely participated by officials concerned, entrepreneurs, businessmen and other stakeholders.

BSCIC Chairman Mahbubor Rahman addressed the seminar as chief guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner Anisul Islam in the chair.

Regional Director Rezaul Alam Sarkar, Training Institute Principal Engineer Shafiqul Alam and Deputy General Manager  Jafar Bayazid also spoke, disseminating their expertise on the issue.

Assistant Professor Dr Sajal Kumar Das from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology gave an illustration on the issue, including its diversified aspects and CMSME application, during his keynote presentation.

With the 4IR engagement, implementation of 'Sonar Bangla' dreamt by Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and attaining the target of elevating Bangladesh to a developed country by 2041 could be possible.

Dr Sajal said there is a need to develop a map for establishing linkages between 4IR technologies' potential and the attainment of SDGs, targets, and indicators.

He also said the success of developing the fine-tuned innovation system to leverage 4IR innovations for meeting SDGs, through profit-making competition of firms in taking ideas to market, will take Bangladesh to the orbit of the innovation economy.

Progress along this line is crucial for Bangladesh to increase total factor productivity and drive economic growth for meeting its goals targeting 2030 and 2041.

Dr Sajal told the audience that Bangladesh's economic success over the last a decade has been quite impressive. The commercialization of low skilled labor has been at the core of this success.

In his remarks, BSCIC Chairman Mahbubor Rahman said present Bangladesh under the prudent and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on the right track towards the 4IR.

He said the country has already been connected with the 4IR as it has started generating competent workforces with successful promotion and expansion of the ICT sector.

Mahbubor Rahman said Bangladesh is marching towards the 4IR as it has the capability. In the process of adopting 4IR technologies, Bangladesh has recently achieved significant growth in various sectors including the IT services industry as well as the healthcare services.

He mentioned that the 4iR will be the era of ICT, robotics and artificial intelligence and the present Bangladesh isn't far behind that.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop focuses key issues of Chinese Investment in BD
a2i, 5 other BD firms participate at ITEX in Malaysia
FBCCI holds election on July 31
‘Lankan traders keen to boost investment in BD’
BGMEA reiterates demand to keep source tax at 0.5pc for 5 years
Recessionary trend hindering apparel exports to EU, USA
Huawei holds workshop for local PV solution installers
WorldFish holds skill dev training for Blue Guards


Latest News
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
BNP making evil efforts to create unrest: Quader
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft