Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:01 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

PayPal to be launched in country soon: Palak

BAGERHAT, May 13: State minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said popular international online payment gateway system PayPal will be launched in the country very soon.

"Prime Minister has taken the initiative in this regard as it is the ardentdemand of the freelancers," he said while addressing as the chief guest at the inaugural function of smart employment fair organised at Bagerhat Zilla Parishad Auditorium on Friday.

The state minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will do everything which is needed to make Bagerhat a smart district, adding: "Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre will be established at Zilla Sadar for the employment of educated youths of the district."

"Training centres on IT and Freelancing will also be established in each upazilas here as well. Many skilled freelancers, who will be able to earn for themselves as well as create employment for others, will come out of these centres each year," Palak added.

Presided over by Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Azizur Rahman, the inaugural function was also addressed, among others, by lawmaker of Bagerhat-2 constituency Sheikh Sharhan Naser Tonmoy, Bagerhat-4 lawmaker Advocate Amirul Lama Milon and Superintendent of Police (SP) KM Ariful Islam.

A total of 35 IT companies showcased their products and services in the daylong fair where 20 laptops were distributed among 20 freelancers and 40 entrepreneurs were given Taka 50,000 each.    �BSS


