Australia’s Asst Foreign Minister visits S Asia

Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:00 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Australia's Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts MP now visiting South Asia starting from Bangladesh. His itinerary also covers Bhutan, Nepal and India to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During his tour he will  discuss our shared strategic interests and further Australia's trade and investment ties, says a an official press release.

It is also a key opportunity to build on our strong people-to-people links between each of our countries.

"I will represent Australia at the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Bangladesh. The Conference is the flagship forum for key partners in the Indian Ocean region to discuss regional cooperation, growth, and security. This year's Conference theme is Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future, the press release quoted him as saying.

Australia and Bangladesh work closely together to promote our shared interests in regional peace and security, and have a growing trade and investment relationship. "I look forward to continuing discussions on our political and economic cooperation while in Bangladesh," he said. In Bhutan, he will meet with government, community and religious leaders, building on our warm connection and the visit of Bhutan's Foreign Minister, Dr Tandi Dorji to Australia last year.

 Australia and Bhutan's diplomatic relations were established 20 years ago, formalising the longstanding friendship between our two countries. Travelling onwards to Kathmandu, he will discuss opportunities to advance our strong education and people-to-people ties with Nepal, our third largest international student market.

In India, he looks forward to formally opening Australia's Consulate-General in Kolkata, which is the commercial hub and cultural capital of eastern India. The Consulate-General will continue to grow Australia's trade, investment and education interests in this region, says a the press release.


