Fair Group unveils new horizons for BD-Bhutan co-op: Bhutanese FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan Dr Tandi Dorji on Friday said that Fair Group has opened new horizons of cooperation between the two countries by providing great cooperation in skill development of Bhutanese youth.He urged Fair Group to continue this in the future and expand into various areas including investment and trade.On the second day of his five-day official visit to Bangladesh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan came to a courtesy meeting with Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub at his Banani office on Friday. Dr Dorji remembered his seven years MBBS study life at Mymensingh Medical College. He also said that it is his second home.Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan and Director of the Fair Group Mutassim Daiaan were present.Dr Dorji said that, Bhutan is building a special economic zone on 2500 acres of land in its southern part, 70 km away from Bangladesh. Special legislation and all kinds of infrastructural facilities have been ensured to protect the interests of investors. He urged the Fair Group to invest in this special economic zone.Responding positively to this request, Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub said, "We will check the possibility of investment there. I will definitely invest in Bhutan if it is suitable from all sides."Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan Kinley Tshising, Kencho Thinley, Jigdrel Y Tshising and Fair Group Advisor N M Zeaul Alam, Chief Marketing Officer Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Head of Business Strategy Riyan Rahman and Head of Communications Hasnain Khurshed were present at the time. �UNB