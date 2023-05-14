Video
Sunday, 14 May, 2023
Home Business

Naga business body visits BD to explore trade opportunities

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

A 12-member delegation of the Business Association of Nagas (BAN) is visiting Bangladesh to explore trade opportunities, according to a report in the Nagaland Post.

The BAN delegation led by president L Mongkum Jamir is visiting the country on a five day trip at the invitation from the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) to enhance business relations.

As per reports, Nagaland based traders body held a meeting with Tamabil Limestone and coal importers group and met with the president of Meghalaya International Exporters Chamber of Commerce, Dolly Khonglah.

Later the delegation visited Nitol-Niloy industrial park where they held a meeting with industrialist Abdul Matlub Ahmad, chairman of Nitol-Niloy Group and president IBCCI.

The delegates also toured the industrial park and its facilities including Nitol Curtis Paper Mill Limited, which has a production capacity of 84 MT per day.

During the business meeting at the industrial park with Sunamgan chamber of commerce and industry, BAN delegation held a B2B meeting on trade prospects and signed 10 MoUs.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Humayun on Monday said, "Bangladesh is keen on expanding its exports to India and has been developing its land and river ports to facilitate bilateral trade."

Business and trade between Bangladesh and Northern Indian region is likely to get a boost as businesses of both the countries are looking for new opportunities to expand their activities.    �Nagaland Post


