EBL hosts AML and CFT confce in Sylhet

Md. Masud Biswas, Head of BFIU was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, M.M. Haikal Hashmi, DMD and CAMLCO, Md. Abdul Awal, EVP and Md. Shahjahan Ali, SVP and Deputy CAMLCO of EBL were also present. To enhance Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT) the knowledge and skill of employees of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL), a day-long conference was organized for BMs and BAMLCOs of Sylhet zone at Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf hotel on Saturday, says a press release.Md. Masud Rana, Additional Director, and Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) shed light on fast growing digital transformation of the financial sector and challenges for the banks ahead, Credit Backed Money Laundering methods and ways of their mitigation.Md. Masud Biswas, Head of BFIU was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, M.M. Haikal Hashmi, DMD and CAMLCO, Md. Abdul Awal, EVP and Md. Shahjahan Ali, SVP and Deputy CAMLCO of EBL were also present.