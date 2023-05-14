Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR needs to collect Tk 1.44 lakh cr in 3 months to meet target

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will have to collect Tk 1,44,490.98 crore, or 39.05 per cent, of Tk 3,70,000 crore in thre months to achieve its target for current fiscal 2022-2023.

The NBR collected Tk 2,25,509.02 crore in the form of income tax, value-added tax and customs duty in July-March period of FY23, according to NBR provisional data.

Executive director of Bangladesh Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur said the NBR's collection might stand at about around Tk 3,35,000 crore at the end of the ongoing financial year.

'The revenue collection gap will impact macroeconomic scenario in the coming days by increasing the government's dependency on internal and external borrowing to fulfill the budgetary expenses,' he said.

He also said, 'It is impossible for the government to meet the ambitious revenue collection target without reforming the existing tax system.'

He suggested focusing on revenue mobilization by reforming existing tax policies and adopting an integrated digital tax system to attain the revenue earnings target in the coming days.

Former NBR chairman Abdul Majid said, 'Global economic crisis and restriction on imports due to dollar crisis put additional impacts on the overall revenue earnings.'

'NBR officials are trying their best to boost the revenue mobilizations target, but their efforts should be more coordinated with the related stakeholders to reduce tax erosion,' he said.

'Most government corporations are reluctant to pay taxes properly and NBR should make their best efforts to recover the due amounts from the entities,' he said. NBR should avail quick resolution facilities for pending cases involving a huge amount of outstanding revenues, he added.

The income tax wing will have to collect Tk 50,872.78 crore, the customs wing Tk 43,619.66 crore, the VAT wing Tk 49,998.54 crore in April-June to meet the target of the current financial year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop focuses key issues of Chinese Investment in BD
a2i, 5 other BD firms participate at ITEX in Malaysia
FBCCI holds election on July 31
‘Lankan traders keen to boost investment in BD’
BGMEA reiterates demand to keep source tax at 0.5pc for 5 years
Recessionary trend hindering apparel exports to EU, USA
Huawei holds workshop for local PV solution installers
WorldFish holds skill dev training for Blue Guards


Latest News
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
BNP making evil efforts to create unrest: Quader
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft