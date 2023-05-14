NBR needs to collect Tk 1.44 lakh cr in 3 months to meet target







The NBR collected Tk 2,25,509.02 crore in the form of income tax, value-added tax and customs duty in July-March period of FY23, according to NBR provisional data.



Executive director of Bangladesh Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur said the NBR's collection might stand at about around Tk 3,35,000 crore at the end of the ongoing financial year.

'The revenue collection gap will impact macroeconomic scenario in the coming days by increasing the government's dependency on internal and external borrowing to fulfill the budgetary expenses,' he said.



He also said, 'It is impossible for the government to meet the ambitious revenue collection target without reforming the existing tax system.'



He suggested focusing on revenue mobilization by reforming existing tax policies and adopting an integrated digital tax system to attain the revenue earnings target in the coming days.



Former NBR chairman Abdul Majid said, 'Global economic crisis and restriction on imports due to dollar crisis put additional impacts on the overall revenue earnings.'



'NBR officials are trying their best to boost the revenue mobilizations target, but their efforts should be more coordinated with the related stakeholders to reduce tax erosion,' he said.



'Most government corporations are reluctant to pay taxes properly and NBR should make their best efforts to recover the due amounts from the entities,' he said. NBR should avail quick resolution facilities for pending cases involving a huge amount of outstanding revenues, he added.



The income tax wing will have to collect Tk 50,872.78 crore, the customs wing Tk 43,619.66 crore, the VAT wing Tk 49,998.54 crore in April-June to meet the target of the current financial year.



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will have to collect Tk 1,44,490.98 crore, or 39.05 per cent, of Tk 3,70,000 crore in thre months to achieve its target for current fiscal 2022-2023.The NBR collected Tk 2,25,509.02 crore in the form of income tax, value-added tax and customs duty in July-March period of FY23, according to NBR provisional data.Executive director of Bangladesh Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur said the NBR's collection might stand at about around Tk 3,35,000 crore at the end of the ongoing financial year.'The revenue collection gap will impact macroeconomic scenario in the coming days by increasing the government's dependency on internal and external borrowing to fulfill the budgetary expenses,' he said.He also said, 'It is impossible for the government to meet the ambitious revenue collection target without reforming the existing tax system.'He suggested focusing on revenue mobilization by reforming existing tax policies and adopting an integrated digital tax system to attain the revenue earnings target in the coming days.Former NBR chairman Abdul Majid said, 'Global economic crisis and restriction on imports due to dollar crisis put additional impacts on the overall revenue earnings.''NBR officials are trying their best to boost the revenue mobilizations target, but their efforts should be more coordinated with the related stakeholders to reduce tax erosion,' he said.'Most government corporations are reluctant to pay taxes properly and NBR should make their best efforts to recover the due amounts from the entities,' he said. NBR should avail quick resolution facilities for pending cases involving a huge amount of outstanding revenues, he added.The income tax wing will have to collect Tk 50,872.78 crore, the customs wing Tk 43,619.66 crore, the VAT wing Tk 49,998.54 crore in April-June to meet the target of the current financial year.