Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:00 AM
Premier Bank holds Annual Risk Management Confce

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Ltd held Annual Risk Management Conference-2023 at  Renaissance hotel in Gulshan recently, says a press release.

Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Premier Bank attended the occasion as chief guest; Mohammed Nurul Amin, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank attended as special guest along with Md. Zabdul Islam, Director, Department of Off-site supervision, Bangladesh Bank.  M Imran Iqbal, Member of the Board of Directors of Premier Bank and Chairman of Risk Management Committee;  M Shahidul Islam, Consultant to the Bank;  M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank also attended the conference along with many others.

Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Premier Bank addressed  the conference and said to achieve sustainable business growth this event of Risk Management Conference 2023 will play a vital role by spreading the importance and necessity of risk management throughout the bank.

M Imran Iqbal, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of Risk Management Committee said sound contingency plans and precautionary measures based on risk evaluation and its findings within international, local and national parameters forms the core principles of risk management.

M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank emphasized the importance of risk management in banking sector by stating that proper and adequate risk management is the first condition of development of the banking sector.

The objective of this conference is to facilitate the development of a robust risk management policy and infrastructure within Premier Bank, by rekindling dedication of bank officials from Head Office and Branch Offices. This will play a vital role in sustainable development and growth of the Bank.

Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, Additional Director, Department of Off-site Supervision, Bangladesh Bank;  Md. Lutful Haidar Pasha, Deputy Director and Mrs Mahmuda Haq also shared their valuable opinions in the conference as key resource persons from Bangladesh Bank.


