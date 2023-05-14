

Shawkat Ali Khan joins BKB as MD



Prior to joining BKB, he served as Deputy Managing Director of Rupali Bank Limited and successfully served in Admin, HR division, Industrial Credit, General Credit, SME, Agri, Rural Credit and Micro Credit, Foreign Trade Finance and International banking, Home Loan, Anti Money Laundering, Establishment and Welfare, ICT and Law Divisions.



He also served as the bank's CAMLCO, CFO and CRO. He received an appreciation letter as recognition of his work for playing an important role in formulating the policy of Home Loan for the government employees of the Ministry of Finance.

During his career, he took part in different banking related training, seminar and symposium held at home and abroad. He holds B.Sc (Honors) and M.Sc degrees in Chemistry from Jahangirnagar University and completed MBA degree in Banking from University of Dhaka.

