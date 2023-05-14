Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shawkat Ali Khan joins BKB as MD

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Desk

Shawkat Ali Khan joins BKB as MD

Shawkat Ali Khan joins BKB as MD

Eminent banker Md Shawkat Ali Khan joined Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) as Managing Director recently, says a press release.

Prior to joining BKB, he served as Deputy Managing Director of Rupali Bank Limited and successfully served in Admin, HR division, Industrial Credit, General Credit, SME, Agri, Rural Credit and Micro Credit, Foreign Trade Finance and International banking, Home Loan, Anti Money Laundering, Establishment and Welfare, ICT and Law Divisions.

He also served as the bank's CAMLCO, CFO and CRO. He received an appreciation letter as recognition of his work for playing an important role in formulating the policy of Home Loan for the government employees of the Ministry of Finance.

During his career, he took part in different banking related training, seminar and symposium held at home and abroad. He holds B.Sc (Honors) and M.Sc degrees in Chemistry from Jahangirnagar University and completed MBA degree in Banking from University of Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop focuses key issues of Chinese Investment in BD
a2i, 5 other BD firms participate at ITEX in Malaysia
FBCCI holds election on July 31
‘Lankan traders keen to boost investment in BD’
BGMEA reiterates demand to keep source tax at 0.5pc for 5 years
Recessionary trend hindering apparel exports to EU, USA
Huawei holds workshop for local PV solution installers
WorldFish holds skill dev training for Blue Guards


Latest News
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
BNP making evil efforts to create unrest: Quader
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft