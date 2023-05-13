Coastal belt braces for impact of Mocha







The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) prime sea port of the country has taken all preparations to face the cyclonic storm.



Omar Faruk Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer on Friday evening that they have been advised to hoist great



"We have already taken action to move ships to safer places after hoisting signal No 8," he said. A total of 16 ships berth at the jetty have been directed to move to outer anchorage, CPA Secretary said.



Besides, Omar Faruk said all out preparations have been taken to protect the installations of the Port from the damage of the severe cyclone.



Besides, lighterage of cargo in the Outer anchorage and loading and unloading at jetties of Chattogram Port remained suspended due to severe cyclonic storm Mocha.



In the meantime, Chattogram district administration has completed all preparations to face the impending danger of the cyclone.



A total of 1,030 cyclone shelter centres, including 2,269 primary schools, have been made ready to shelter the people of all coastal upazilas of the district.



Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram told the Daily Observer, "We have taken all preparations to face the cyclonic storm Mocha."



"All Upazila administrations, Pourashava, and Union Parishads have been directed to take necessary actions during the cyclonic storm," the DC said.



According to district administrations, a total of 530 permanent and 500 temporary shelter centres have been prepared in which over 5 lakh people may take shelter.



Besides, 8,880 CPP volunteers and 8,000 Red Crescent volunteers have been deployed to assist the people.



Side by side, Fire Service and Civil Defence teams, Navy and Coast Guard with rescue boats and medical teams will remain ready for the assistance of the people.



District administration sources said, 112 temporary shelters in Faikchari, 18 temporary in Hathazari, 85 permanent in Mirsarai, 217 temporary in Rangunia, 2 permanent in Raozan, 116 permanent in Sandwip, 25 permanent in Sitakunda, 122 permanent in Banshkhali, 8 permanent in Boalkhali, 6 permanent in Chandanaish, 126 temporary in Patiya, 4 permanent in Satkania, 58 permanent in Anowara, 28 temporary in Lohagara, and 10 permanent centres in Karnaphuli upazilas have already been prepared.



Besides, the district administration also procured 608 metric tons of rice, 3.5 tons of toast biscuits, over 3 tons of dry cake, and 30,000 packets of Orsaline, and 60,000 packets of water purifying tablets.



Meanwhile, the district administration in an emergency meeting has taken up brisk preparations comprising all public utility departments and relevant agencies to cope with any eventuality of the cyclonic storm Mocha.



People of the coastal upazilas, including Sandwip, Banskhali, Anowara, Sitakunda and Mirsari, are expected to take shelter in those cyclone centres.



Earlier, leaves of all officials, employees, doctors and nurses of the areas have been cancelled and kept ready to face any eventuality of the storm.



Medical teams with health workers, and an adequate number of volunteers of the Red Crescent Society have been kept ready.



Chattogram City Mayor Reazaul Karim Chowdhury is taking updates on the overall preparation from the authorities concerned.



The adequate number of vehicles of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is prepared to respond to any emergency call.



The ward councillors are working in the areas to aware people of the precautionary measures to deal with the severe cyclone.



Nearly 100 shelter centres in 41 wards of the CCC have been prepared for the cyclonic storm.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked the Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to lower distant warning signal No 2 and hoist local warning signal No 4 instead in view of the severe cyclonic storm Mocha or Mokha.



According to BMD, the very cyclonic storm 'Mocha' or Mokha over the Central Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay moved North-Northeastwards over East Central Bay and adjoining area and was centred at noon on Friday about 1,005 kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 935 kms South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 965 kms South-Southwest of Mongla Port and 930 kms South-Southwest of Payra Port.



It is likely to intensify further and move in a North-Northeasterly direction, the bulletin added.



Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the very severe cyclone centre is about 130 kph rising to 150 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very high near the storm centre.



All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to take shelter immediately.



Bangladesh, a delta nation with more than 160 million people, is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.



The evacuation of nearly 500,000 people is expected to start Saturday with 576 cyclone shelters ready to provide refuge to those who are moved from their homes along the coast.



In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm surge that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River delta. At least 138,000 people died and tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were washed away.



Myanmar authorities warned of possible flash floods and landslides in coastal areas as residents stocked up on essential supplies.



Cyclone Mocha is expected to hit coastal districts including Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali and Bhola on Sunday.



CHATTOGRAM, May 12: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Chattogram district administration and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) have taken all out preparations to face the impending severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha.'The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) prime sea port of the country has taken all preparations to face the cyclonic storm.Omar Faruk Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer on Friday evening that they have been advised to hoist greatDanger signal No 8."We have already taken action to move ships to safer places after hoisting signal No 8," he said. A total of 16 ships berth at the jetty have been directed to move to outer anchorage, CPA Secretary said.Besides, Omar Faruk said all out preparations have been taken to protect the installations of the Port from the damage of the severe cyclone.Besides, lighterage of cargo in the Outer anchorage and loading and unloading at jetties of Chattogram Port remained suspended due to severe cyclonic storm Mocha.In the meantime, Chattogram district administration has completed all preparations to face the impending danger of the cyclone.A total of 1,030 cyclone shelter centres, including 2,269 primary schools, have been made ready to shelter the people of all coastal upazilas of the district.Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram told the Daily Observer, "We have taken all preparations to face the cyclonic storm Mocha.""All Upazila administrations, Pourashava, and Union Parishads have been directed to take necessary actions during the cyclonic storm," the DC said.According to district administrations, a total of 530 permanent and 500 temporary shelter centres have been prepared in which over 5 lakh people may take shelter.Besides, 8,880 CPP volunteers and 8,000 Red Crescent volunteers have been deployed to assist the people.Side by side, Fire Service and Civil Defence teams, Navy and Coast Guard with rescue boats and medical teams will remain ready for the assistance of the people.District administration sources said, 112 temporary shelters in Faikchari, 18 temporary in Hathazari, 85 permanent in Mirsarai, 217 temporary in Rangunia, 2 permanent in Raozan, 116 permanent in Sandwip, 25 permanent in Sitakunda, 122 permanent in Banshkhali, 8 permanent in Boalkhali, 6 permanent in Chandanaish, 126 temporary in Patiya, 4 permanent in Satkania, 58 permanent in Anowara, 28 temporary in Lohagara, and 10 permanent centres in Karnaphuli upazilas have already been prepared.Besides, the district administration also procured 608 metric tons of rice, 3.5 tons of toast biscuits, over 3 tons of dry cake, and 30,000 packets of Orsaline, and 60,000 packets of water purifying tablets.Meanwhile, the district administration in an emergency meeting has taken up brisk preparations comprising all public utility departments and relevant agencies to cope with any eventuality of the cyclonic storm Mocha.People of the coastal upazilas, including Sandwip, Banskhali, Anowara, Sitakunda and Mirsari, are expected to take shelter in those cyclone centres.Earlier, leaves of all officials, employees, doctors and nurses of the areas have been cancelled and kept ready to face any eventuality of the storm.Medical teams with health workers, and an adequate number of volunteers of the Red Crescent Society have been kept ready.Chattogram City Mayor Reazaul Karim Chowdhury is taking updates on the overall preparation from the authorities concerned.The adequate number of vehicles of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is prepared to respond to any emergency call.The ward councillors are working in the areas to aware people of the precautionary measures to deal with the severe cyclone.Nearly 100 shelter centres in 41 wards of the CCC have been prepared for the cyclonic storm.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked the Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to lower distant warning signal No 2 and hoist local warning signal No 4 instead in view of the severe cyclonic storm Mocha or Mokha.According to BMD, the very cyclonic storm 'Mocha' or Mokha over the Central Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay moved North-Northeastwards over East Central Bay and adjoining area and was centred at noon on Friday about 1,005 kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 935 kms South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 965 kms South-Southwest of Mongla Port and 930 kms South-Southwest of Payra Port.It is likely to intensify further and move in a North-Northeasterly direction, the bulletin added.Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the very severe cyclone centre is about 130 kph rising to 150 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very high near the storm centre.All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to take shelter immediately.Bangladesh, a delta nation with more than 160 million people, is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.The evacuation of nearly 500,000 people is expected to start Saturday with 576 cyclone shelters ready to provide refuge to those who are moved from their homes along the coast.In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm surge that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River delta. At least 138,000 people died and tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were washed away.Myanmar authorities warned of possible flash floods and landslides in coastal areas as residents stocked up on essential supplies.Cyclone Mocha is expected to hit coastal districts including Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali and Bhola on Sunday.