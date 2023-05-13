

Mocha gaining strength, likely to wreak havoc in coastal areas



The Meteorological Department asked the seaports of the country to show the local warning signal No-4 instead of the remote warning signal No-2 as the sea became agitated due to the impact of the cyclone.



All fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay of Bengal were asked to move to safe places as soon as possible.

As forecast by meteorologists, the cyclonic cycle started to move North-Northeast after changing its course from North-Northwest directions.



Meteorologists predicted that if this continues, the cyclone may cross the coast between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar by noon on Sunday.



The India Meteorological Department's bulletin said Mocha may have wind speeds of 150 to 160 kmph when it hits the coast as a very strong cyclone, which may increase to 175 kmph in the form of gusty winds.



However, the Typhoon Warning Centre said that the strength of the cyclone Mocha may exceed 200 kmph at that time.



According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Office, at noon on Friday, the cyclone was located 1,005 km South-Southwest of Chattogram seaport, 935 km South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar seaport, 965 km South-Southwest of Mongla seaport and 930 km South-Southwest of Payra seaport.



At that time, the sustained wind speed near the centre of the cyclone was 130 kmph, increasing to 150 kmph in the form of gusty winds.



In the next six hours from 6:00am on Friday, the storm moved at a speed of 11kmph. Mocha may become more concentrated moving North-Northeast from its position.



Heavy rainfall will occur as the cyclone approaches the coast. Along with this, coastal low-lying areas will be inundated with high tides of 2 to 2.7 meters higher than normal.



According to the notification of the Meteorological Department, the cyclone may hit the coast of Myanmar crossing over Teknaf and St Martin's island around noon on Sunday.



The people of St Martin's, an eight square kilometer coral island in the Bay of Bengal, are in extreme fear. Many took shelter at Teknaf Sadar by crossing 34km waterway in trawlers and speedboats for safe shelter.



It was reported that around 1,000 people left the island on Friday and most of them were women and children.



Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar district administration imposed restrictions on tourists to go to the sea ignoring the inclement weather and risking their lives.



The district administration officials said there is a risk of drowning or missing if someone gets into the sea for taking bath ignoring the restrictions.



The very severe cyclone over the Central Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay was rushing towards Cox's Bazar. Torrential rains in Cox's Bazar began at 2:45pm on Friday.



In such a situation, all hotels, motels and resorts at St Martin's Island have been declared cyclone shelters by the district administration.



In the meantime, apart from tourists, inhabitants of different districts were shifted from St Martin's Island. Local inhabitants of the Island were requested to take shelters at hotels and motels.



Red flags were hoisted at Cox's Bazar sea beach early Friday afternoon. Then Tourist Police and volunteers were found preventing tourists from going to the sea beach at different points including Kolatali, Laboni and Sugandha.



Meanwhile, as many as 576 cyclone shelters have been prepared in Cox's Bazar. Besides, Tk 10.30 lakh in cash, 490 tonnes of rice, 7 tonnes of dry food and 194 bundles of tins have been kept in stock.



The control centres have been set up at the upazilas of Cox's Bazar district to deal with Cyclone 'Mocha'.



