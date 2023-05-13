Tomorrow's SSC exams of 5 boards postponed







The five boards are: Chattogram Board, Cumilla Board, Barisal Board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and Technical Board.



The Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has given this directive in an office order signed by its chairman Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar on Friday.

Apart from the aforementioned education board, the examination of the rest boards will be held as scheduled. The revised schedule of the postponed exams will be announced later, it reads. �UNB



