Saturday, 13 May, 2023
Home Front Page

Tomorrow's SSC exams of 5 boards postponed

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams of Sunday (May 14) have been postponed under five boards due to the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha in the Bay of Bengal.

The five boards are: Chattogram Board, Cumilla Board, Barisal Board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and Technical Board.

The Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has given this directive in an office order signed by its chairman Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar on Friday.

Apart from the aforementioned education board, the examination of the rest boards will be held as scheduled. The revised schedule of the postponed exams will be announced later, it reads.    �UNB


