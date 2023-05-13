Video
Kalyani Kazi passes away PM mourns death

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

Kalyani Kazi, youngest daughter-in-law of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and also a renowned singer, passed away in Kolkata on Friday morning. She was 87.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent singer Kalyani Kazi.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said that the death of the famous Nazrul Geeti singer has caused an irreparable loss to the music world.

The Prime Minister expressed her deepest sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Kalyani Kazi was the wife of Kazi Nazrul Islam's youngest son Kazi Aniruddha. She had been suffering from leukaemia for quite some time and also had ren and died after multi-organ failure at around 5:30am on Friday, her family said.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter who lives in the US.

One of Kalyani's sons Kazi Anirban told reporters at the hospital, "We have requested the West Bengal government to keep mother's body at Peace Haven mortuary for a day to enable our sister Anindita Kazi to arrive from the US Saturday morning and mother's last rites will be performed afterwards."


