PM opens 60th Convention of IEB in city today

The slogan of this year's convention is 'Innovative Engineering in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.'





General Secretary of Engineers Institution of Bangladesh (IEB) Engr Md Shahadat Hossain Shiblu said in a press conference in the city on Friday.







In a written statement, he said apart from the opening ceremony, there are various arrangements for the 5-day convention. These include opening and closing sessions of the national seminar, receptions to family members of engineers who have passed away and to four foreign guests. The convention will be rounded off with a colourful cultural programme.

To the question that some issues will be presented to the Prime Minister, Engr Md Shahadat Hossain Shiblu said some necessary issues will be highlighted by the engineering society of Bangladesh in the construction of Smart Bangladesh.





The issues are 1) Inclusion of Chief Engineer to Executive Engineer in Warrant of Precedence. 2) Appointment of engineers in place of non-engineers in top positions in engineering organisations.3) Creation of Engineering Wing in Prime Minister's Office. 4) To appoint persons with technical knowledge as PD instead of appointing non-technical persons.





5) Approval of 'LGED', 'Water Resources Engineering', 'ICT' and 'Textile' cadres besides resumption of recruitment of Telecommunication cadre. 6) BCS's 'Senior Service Pool' i.e. the Ministry of Deputy Secretary posts from various cadres to be appointed through open competitive examination.7) Granting 2nd grade to the posts of Additional Chief Engineer or equivalent and 3rd grade to the posts of Superintending Engineer or equivalent. 8) Formulation of 'Employment Policy' for Engineers in private employment.