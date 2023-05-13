Man dies in train accident at Mohakhali

A man was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on early Friday as he became critically injured after being hit by a train at Mohakhali rail crossing area in the capital.





The deceased was Md Mamun, 37, son of Md Mainuddin of Dharmapasha of Sunamganj. Mamun was a security guard of Amin Mohammad Housing at Gulshan-2. He used to live at a barrack of security guard beside Titumir College.





A pedestrian Rakib, who rescued victim, said the accident took place around 11:00pm at Mohalhali rail gate area when a speedy train hit Mamun while he was crossing the rail track, leaving him critically injured.





He rescued the injured and took him to the Emergency Department of DMCH where doctors declared him dead at around 12:00am.