Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka, Colombo keen to boost maritime cooperation

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are discussing ways to strengthen ties in maritime sector, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday.

He said this after bilateral talks with Sri Lankan Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Nimal Siripala De Silva at Bangladesh Secretariat here.

They discussed the signing of a coastal shipping agreement between the two countries. The deal is likely to be finalised in the next secretary-level meeting, said Khalid. He announced that the next ministerial level meeting will take place in Colombo, where they plan to finalize maritime sector issues.

The two countries were set to hold a secretary-level meeting in February, but it was postponed due to problems in Sri Lanka.
"Sri Lankan businessmen have shown interest in increasing their investment in Bangladesh, particularly in the Payra port, and a delegation will visit the port," he said. "The two countries have friendly relations, with no political issues to hinder their progress," he added.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Tharaka Balasuriya discussed the blue economy during the meeting, which will be the subject of further discussions.  De Silva praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, describing her as a leader not only of Bangladesh but also of South Asia.

He discussed increasing shipping traffic between the Chattogram and Colombo ports and providing logistical support to Colombo Port.

"The increased port space will allow Bangladeshi ships to have more space to operate," he said.

"Sri Lankan businessmen have invested USD 4.5 billion in various sectors of Bangladesh, including the ready-made garment sector, and are keen to invest more due to the country's stable political situation.

The Sri Lankan private sector is ready to invest in Chattagram and Payra ports, creating a new paradigm of Sri Lankan businessmen investing in Bangladesh," he said.

"Despite being two small countries in the Indian Ocean region, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka hold significant importance due to their geography.

We are grateful to Bangladesh because many export products go through Colombo port. We want to increase it further. It saves Bangladesh time and money," said the Sri Lankan minister.

The Sri Lankan delegation here to attend the Conference of Indian Ocean Regional Countries in Dhaka.

The bilateral meeting was attended by officials, including the Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, Mustafa Kamal , State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Tharaka Balasuriya; Chittagong Port Chairman, Rear Admiral M. Sohail, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh, Prof. Shudharshan Seneviratne and others.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM opens 60th Convention of IEB in city today
Man dies in train accident at Mohakhali
Dhaka, Colombo keen to boost maritime cooperation
Astronomers puzzled by ‘largest’ ever cosmic explosion
AL secy-level meeting tomorrow
BNP’s planned big rally in city today
3 children of a family drown in a pond
Mauritius Prez lauds BD’s progress, role of workers


Latest News
14 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Motorcyclist killed in Ctg road accident
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
Three children drown in Pabna pond
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh seal a nailbiter to go one up against Ireland
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
BNP holds protest rally in capital
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Most Read News
No. 8 great danger signal for maritime ports
Manhunt for Maj Jalil, other accused in three army officials' murder
Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh braces for cyclone Mocha
SSC, equivalent exams under 5 boards for Sunday postponed
Poet Kazi Nazrul's youngest daughter-in-law dies at 87
239 more Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
Three children of same family drown in Patuakhali pond
AL secretariat meeting on Sunday
Pathan released in Bangladesh amid huge response
DU Science (Ka) unit admission test on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft