Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:32 PM
AL secy-level meeting tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

A secretary-level meeting of the ruling Awami League (AL) will be held at its President's Dhanmondi political office on Sunday.

A press release signed by AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua on Thursday night confirmed it.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, will preside over the meeting which is scheduled to begin at 11:00am on May 14, said the press release.

AL General Secretary requested all concerned to attend the meeting on time.


