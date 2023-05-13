BNP’s planned big rally in city today

BNP will hold a massive rally in the city protesting the arrest and harassment of party leaders and activists and press home a 10-point demand on Saturday.





The party's Dhaka South and North units will arrange the rally in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office at 2:30pm. BNP leaders of the city and the adjacent districts have also been asked to join the rally with party workers.





BNP Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed told the Daily Observer they are taking all-out steps to make Saturday's rally a success.





From the rally, Mirza Fakhrul will announce rallies in different phases in the party's 82 organisational districts across the country, in a bid to invigorate the party grassroots.





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday had a joint meeting with the Dhaka South and North city unit leaders and activists and directed them to ensure huge presence of people at the rally from all wards of the capital.

The rally is also meant for mounting pressure on the government to accept the party's 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government and free party chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition.





As it is the first programme of their ongoing movement after Eid-ul-Fitr, the party has already taken necessary preparations to ensure a massive turnout of people at the rally.