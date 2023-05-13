3 children of a family drown in a pond

PATUAKHALI, May 12: Three children of the same family drowned in a pond in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila on Friday.





The incident took place in Zia Colony area at around noon.The deceased were Sharmin, 6, Ruman, 8 and Maryam, 8. Sharmin and Ruman were siblings, children of Sohel Fakir of that area. Maryam was daughter of Sohel's younger brother Rubel.





According to police and locals, the trio slipped into a pond next to their house while they were playing on the bank.







Later, they were recovered and taken to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead. Kalapara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Jasim confirmed the matter.