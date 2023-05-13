Video
Mauritius Prez lauds BD’s progress, role of workers

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun has highly lauded the remarkable socio-economic progress that Bangladesh has achieved in the past areas.
Citing Mauritius as a multi-ethnic society, he expressed happiness over the role of Bangladeshi workers in Mauritius.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam met the President of Mauritius on Friday, who is currently in Dhaka on a three-day visit. He is also attending the 6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023.

Shahriar Alam welcomed the visiting President and thanked him for joining IOC programme in Dhaka.

The visit of the President of Mauritius marks the first-ever president-level visit from Mauritius to Bangladesh, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The State Minister apprised President of Mauritius about the tremendous socio-economic growth that Bangladesh has achieved as well as about the 'Vision 2041' articulated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He referred to the financial measures of the Government of Bangladesh in LDC-graduation context.

Shahriar Alam thanked the Mauritian Government for looking after the Bangladeshi expatriates living in Mauritius.

He underlined more high-level visits, air connectivity, and exchange of training in agriculture, education, and IT sectors to develop relations.

The State Minister thanked the Mauritian government for naming a street in Port Louis after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Expressing happiness over his first-ever visit to Bangladesh, President of Mauritius mentioned the long-standing excellent relations between Bangladesh and Mauritius.

He cited the recent high-level visits and highlighted connectivity, people-to-people contact and a collaborative approach in economic and development areas for fostering the relations.

President of Mauritius extended invitation for high-level visits from Bangladesh to Mauritius.

He maintained that Mauritius can be a gateway for Bangladeshi trade and business in Africa. He visited the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka and signed the guest book.    �BSS


