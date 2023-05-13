One more Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp

COX'S BAZAR, May 12: A Rohingya man was shot dead allegedly by miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, police said.





The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kabir Ahmed, 28, son of Abul Hossain of Kutupalong registered camp.





The incident took place at Ukhiya Palangkhali Camp No 9 around 11:00pm on Thursday.





Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a group of 20 to 25 masked men shot him and fled at around 11:00pm. Later, he was taken to an MSF-run hospital where doctors declared him dead.





The body of the deceased was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

It was not immediately clear what led to the man's murder. A special operation is underway to nab those involved in the incident, the official said.