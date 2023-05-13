Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

One more Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, May 12:  A Rohingya man was shot dead allegedly by miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kabir Ahmed, 28, son of Abul Hossain of Kutupalong registered camp.

The incident took place at Ukhiya Palangkhali Camp No 9 around 11:00pm on Thursday.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a group of 20 to 25 masked men shot him and fled at around 11:00pm. Later, he was taken to an MSF-run hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The body of the deceased was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
It was not immediately clear what led to the man's murder. A special operation is underway to nab those involved in the incident, the official said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM opens 60th Convention of IEB in city today
Man dies in train accident at Mohakhali
Dhaka, Colombo keen to boost maritime cooperation
Astronomers puzzled by ‘largest’ ever cosmic explosion
AL secy-level meeting tomorrow
BNP’s planned big rally in city today
3 children of a family drown in a pond
Mauritius Prez lauds BD’s progress, role of workers


Latest News
14 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Motorcyclist killed in Ctg road accident
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
Three children drown in Pabna pond
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh seal a nailbiter to go one up against Ireland
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
BNP holds protest rally in capital
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Most Read News
No. 8 great danger signal for maritime ports
Manhunt for Maj Jalil, other accused in three army officials' murder
Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh braces for cyclone Mocha
SSC, equivalent exams under 5 boards for Sunday postponed
Poet Kazi Nazrul's youngest daughter-in-law dies at 87
239 more Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
Three children of same family drown in Patuakhali pond
AL secretariat meeting on Sunday
Pathan released in Bangladesh amid huge response
DU Science (Ka) unit admission test on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft